With the ninth and (supposedly) final film in the so-called “Skywalker Saga,” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, set to open in less than a month, all J.J. Abrams has to do now is promote it. While the movie’s director and co-writer is busying himself with the coming press tour, however, it seems both he and his company Bad Robot have been hard at work investigating and securing potential future projects. And according to a recent Variety article, two such projects are Warner Bros. and DC’s latest efforts to revive its Superman and Green Lantern film franchises.

In the wake of the Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill-led efforts, Warner is “polling lots of high-profile talent” about options for yet another attempt. Atop this list of filmmakers? None other than Abrams himself, as Variety claims “there have been discussions with J.J. Abrams, whose company Bad Robot recently signed a massive first-look deal with the studio.”

In addition to yet another go at a Superman film, there’s the Green Lanterns Corps movie, which was first announced years ago and, despite Justice League‘s poor box office performance, is still coming (as of late 2017). Following the success of spin-off and standalone films like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Joker, Variety suggests Warner is still keen on rebooting the franchise previously launched by Ryan Reynolds in 2011. As a result, executive Geoff Johns “is delivering a script at the end of the year,” and it “may be presented to Abrams and Bad Robot to see if the company would be interested in producing the picture.”

None of this actually means that Abrams, Bad Robot, or both are actually going to get involved in Warner’s continued efforts with the DCEU. Aside from Star Wars, he’s currently attached as a writer and producer to several film and television projects at various stages of development. What’s more, the same Variety article also makes mention of “a meeting with Michael B. Jordan earlier this year” in which the Black Panther and Creed actor pitched the studio on his own “vision” for the Superman character.

Also, Cavill apparently hasn’t “given up” on returning to the character he first played in Man of Steel back in 2013, so there’s that.

(Via Variety)