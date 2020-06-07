On Saturday J.K. Rowling decided to make some controversial comments about trans people. The author — one of the most successful of her kind in history — took to her frequently updated Twitter account to share a story about creating better gender equality in our future post-Covid world. But she didn’t just tweet it out. She also, despite being a friend of the gay community, added a joke about trans people.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” the author of the Harry Potter series tweeted. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

This did not go over well. Rowling may have created one of the most popular franchise in the modern world, but that did not protect her from people righteously angry that she’d say something insensitive about people who are already targets for harassment and violence. So, as many celebrities do when they say something that is, to put it mildly, deeply unpopular, she explained herself by way of doubling down.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” Rowling wrote about a half hour later. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Rowling then tried to back-pedal a bit, claiming that labeling her anti-trans is “nonsense,” and that she’s “been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence.” She concluded by saying, “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

Many disagreed. Rowling was roundly condemned by the trans community and its allies, among them Jameela Jamil, whose response was simple: She asked the fabulously wealthy author to prove that she stood with trans people by charitably donating to a GoFundMe for homeless black trans women.

Hey JK as you claim to support trans rights and this is a historical moment where we are globally discussing the impact of white supremacy on Black People, please share some of your $650million mega wealth with this charity. https://t.co/3WoGduRuSE — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 7, 2020

Jamil also made sure to underline the absurdity of a wildly popular author putting her legacy on the line in such a fashion.

“To JK Rowling”: verb:

To go out of your way to destroy your iconic legacy. 💔 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 7, 2020

Jonathan Van Ness was more outspoken in his outrage.

Trans women are women. Trans Black people & trans non-Black people are discriminated against every single day. They’re dying. We’re fighting for Black people & trans people and you’re doing this? https://t.co/2l5PHDCpKD — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) June 7, 2020

As was Sarah Paulson.

And Anthony Rapp.

Amplifying this. Amazing and horrifying that a hugely powerful, super rich white lady chose to double- and triple- and quadruple-punch down on the #Trans community. #BlackTransLivesMatter #TransLivesMatter https://t.co/aaI6ufLC6q — Anthony Rapp @🏡 (@albinokid) June 7, 2020

GLAAD criticized her by directing attention to a number of organizations help black trans people.

If you want to direct your rightful anger over JK Rowling's latest anti-trans comments into something positive, support orgs that help Black trans people like @MPJInstitute, @blacktransusa, @TransJusticeFP, @Genderintell and @ukblackpride — GLAAD (@glaad) June 7, 2020

This isn’t the first time Rowling has been criticized for aligning herself with anti-trans beliefs. Last December she publicly sided with a researcher who was fired for making comments against the trans community, prompting a blacklash that, all in all, wasn’t as large as this.