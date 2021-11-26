Since trailers started airing for Spider-Man: No Way Home started dropping, people have been freaking out about all the series’ returning vets. (They’ve also been speculating about the folks we haven’t seen, yet.) But if you’re stoked for multiple Spider-Men and former baddies, don’t forget one of the most distinctive (and non-superpowered) characters: J. Jonah Jameson, loudmouth publisher and editor-in-chief of The Daily Bugle (now TheDailyBugle.com, natch), played by Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons.

He’s coming back for No Way Home, but he was almost missing one of his best features: that epic ‘stache. As per Entertainment Weekly, Simmons spoke about the star-studded threequel on the podcast Happy, Sad, Confused, where he revealed he had to have some heated discussions with the producers about hair. He said they were against him bringing back that flat-top, which was fine: Simmons was okay with him going bald. But he drew the line at the mustache.

“It was a negotiation then at that point,” Simmons revealed. “Obviously, the most important thing is that he’s still the same blowhard and he does have the same damn mustache, close to it, and cigar at least.”

Simmons won out, but he did reveal he was a touch different…but not that different. “To me, it’s a slightly different character,” he said. “It’s the same blowhard… the same guy with less hair.”

When No Way Home arrives, it won’t be the only time Simmons dusted off his Marvel character. Back in 2019, he wound up in the end credits for part two in the Tom Holland iteration, Far From Home, and even did a fake promo ad for his publication.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17.

(Via EW)