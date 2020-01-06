At Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, Joaquin Phoenix surprised no one by taking home the Lead Actor in a Drama award for Joker. The ceremony made pointed mention of how he portrayed Arthur Fleck (and the transformation that set him on the path of becoming the greatest supervillain in Gotham), but Phoenix only went a little bit rogue at the mic. This included bleeped F-bombs and a mini-lecture from the environmentally conscious actor toward his fellow actors for taking private jets to awards ceremonies. However, his turn in the press room was where the real fun happened, beginning with Phoenix declaring that he was “tricked” into the room where reporters sat waiting.

What came next included some good-natured ribbing from Phoenix toward reporters who keep asking him the same questions about his Joker process:

“I feel like I’ve talked about this for six months. I feel like I’ve answered these questions. You want to hear a different version of it? I can try and change it slightly, or what should I do?”

The man has a point. It’s odd that the first question to him after winning a major award happens to be something that he’s answered several times. Phoenix did manage to drag up some new details about how he prepared to play someone who dealt with substantial side effects from medication, including weight fluctuations. He went on to discuss various inspirations that he wove together while forming Fleck in his mind, but then he concluded, once again, “But I feel like I already answered this question six months ago.”

The rest of Phoenix’s six-or-so minutes with the press included him fielding questions about how a potential Joker sequel would hinder the message (and artistic stylings) of the first movie, to which he answered, “That’s awesome and I love whoever says it.” He also praised the vegan food served at the Globes, and but perhaps the best moment arrived when the Walk the Line actor (genuinely) asked reporters if they were alright after sitting in the same room all night.

“Is it all right or is it awful?” Phoenix quizzed them. “Do they bring you food? Do they have drinks?” Watch that portion of his appearance below (and at least we know his Oscars speech should be a real trip).