Joe Pesci is an Academy Award-winning actor whose storied film career has ranged from the cinematic stories of Martin Scorsese to the family fun of the Home Alone franchise. He’s also, as his short-lived tenure in The Irishman‘s promotional circuit quickly proved, an absolute legend. Some of this latter quality may very well be due to the fact that, before he became a premiere actor, Pesci was a professional lounge singer. And, as if to remind us all of this important fact, he’s releasing his first new album in 21 years.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Pesci’s new album, Still Singing, will feature “songs with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, legendary Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, and the late great Jimmy Scott.” It’s set to debut Friday, November 29, which is two days after The Irishman, Scorsese’s latest film and the actor’s official (though brief) exit from acting retirement, begins streaming on Netflix. Here’s the official tracklisting:

1. How About You

2. Falling In Love is Wonderful

3. I Remember April

4. I’ll Be Seeing You

5. Round Midnight

6. If I Should Lose You

7. My Cherie Amour (feat. Adam Levine)

8. In My Solitude

9. Folks Who Live On The Hill

10. If I Ever Lost You

11. The Nearness of You (feat. Jimmy Scott)

12. Exodus

13. Baby Girl (feat. Adam Levine)

The last track, “Baby Girl,” has already been released as a single and is available for listening above.

Before Still Singing, Pesci previously released Little Joe Sure Can Sing! in 1968 and Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You in 1998. The second of these, weirdly enough, was a parody album based on the actor’s character from the 1992 comedy My Cousin Vinny.

