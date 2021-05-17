You know who John Boyega is, in part, because of Attack the Block. The whipsmart sci-fi comedy thriller, which hit theaters a decade ago this year, was the English actor’s first screen role. And he hit it out of the park. He was subsequently cast as Finn in The Force Awakens, and the rest is history. But now it appears he’s taking a victory lap by returning to the role that made him a household name.

As per Variety, Boyega is returning for a sequel to the singular British hit, in which he’ll reprise the role of Moses, a low-level crook and gang leader in South London who runs afoul of hungry, hungry alien invaders who look like giant, black-furred hedgehogs but with sharp, neon fangs. Details so far are unclear, but Boyega isn’t the only one coming back. So is director Joe Cornish, who went on to co-write the first Ant-Man and was last seen helming The Kid Who Would Be King.

It’s also not clear if anyone else from the cast will be returning, but hopefully they can lure back Jodie Whittaker, who went on to become the current lead on Doctor Who. For now we just have Boyega, hot off raves for his work in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe entry Red, White, and Blue, and who made his feelings about the new project known on Instagram, telling everyone he’s “bloody excited.” Yeah, same here.

