Barbie comes out the same day as Oppenheimer, which is the funniest release date counter-programming since Cats and The Rise of Skywalker. Greta Gerwig’s colorful doll movie and Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb epic don’t make for much of a double feature, however, unlike Barbie and Fast X. Consider: both involve cars; both have strong female characters; and both star John Cena. Although he plays a merman in only one of them. Guess which!

“Honestly, it was a happy accident,” Cena told the Today show about how he got cast in Barbie. “In an accidental run-in with Margot Robbie. I said, ‘I would pretty much do whatever you guys need because I really enjoy the movie.’ They asked me if I want to be a merman. I said, ‘Yeah, sure.”

That’s the magic of Hollywood, baby.

Cena and Robbie previously worked together in The Suicide Squad (the good one), but their relationship goes back further than that: the actress slept next to a cardboard cutout of the wrestler when she was in her 20s. “I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena — so much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday,” she said in 2021, “and [he] had a cardboard cutout of John Cena in his bedroom. So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena in the room.”

I wonder if Robbie knows there’s a Fathead of Cena for $109.99. She can afford it.

(Via Today)