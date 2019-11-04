The Most Shocking Scene In ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Was James Cameron’s Idea

[WARNING: spoilers for Terminator: Dark Fate below]

Terminator: Dark Fate begins three years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, Terminator Genisys? Never heard of them!), with Sarah Connor and her son John taking some much-needed R&R on a beach in Guatemala after, you know, helping save humanity. But their peace is interrupted by a T-800 Terminator that murders John. It’s an abrupt, shocking way to begin the movie, and the plan to kill John came straight from James Cameron.

“Oh, that was my idea! That was my idea,” Cameron, who directed the first two Terminator movies and is listed as a producer on Dark Fate (he also has story-by credit), told the Los Angeles Times. “I said, ‘Let’s take him out in the first 30 seconds. They’re sitting in a pizzeria, a Terminator walks in, and blows him away. You’re one minute into the movie.’ Everybody went, ‘Really? You want to do this?’ I said, yes! You pull the rug out from underneath the entire construct that’s been going on for the last three decades.”

Are you going to tell James Cameron “no”? Didn’t think so:

“I love the idiom of, put your characters in a place they’d least want to be,” he said. “And I love the idea of shocking the audience and doing the unexpected.” (Via)

That wasn’t Dark Fate‘s only surprise opening: the movie debuted with a lower-than-expected $29 million at the box office, and it’s expected to lose $120 million.

Is the Edward Furlong Curse real (I just created it)?

