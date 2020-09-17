During lockdown, John David Washington, the very famous star of Tenet and BlacKkKlansman, was forced to do chores for his even-more-famous father, Denzel Washington and his mother, Pauletta. To be fair, they weren’t difficult chores (“How about cooking? There you go, I earned my keep that way,” he recently told Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Samuel L. Jackson), but no 36-year-old wants to do busy work around the house for their parents. So when John David calls Denzel the “best actor in the industry,” and not “my mean old man Washington,” he must really mean it.

“I think the best actor in the industry, in the business, is my father,” the former-football player told People. “I’m inspired by the kind of career he’s had and what he’s had to do. Again, he’s been on the frontline for many years and what he’s done with it, with his opportunities, I just am so inspired and continue to be inspired by what he does and how he works and his approach to the craft and the business.” Washington also said that his mom “gives me inspiration. That’s my mother, the most consistent person in my life.”

Denzel does have a strong case as the best living actor, but it’s… I’m sorry, I lost my train of thought. I got distracted thinking about how I’m going to watch Inside Man tonight. Anyway, where was I? Oh, that’s right. Denzel Washington: good actor!

