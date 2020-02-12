John Krasinski auditioned to play Steve Rogers in 2011’s Captain America. Surprising? Sort-of, yes, given that Krasinski would have attempted to nab the part while he was in the thick of playing everyman Jim on The Office. That’s quite a far cry from playing a jacked-up, super-serum loaded soldier, and god only knows how he’d have managed to juggle warring physiques if he’d actually scored a Marvel Studios role. However, the Jack Ryan star has previously alluded to a failed audition involving a Chris Hemsworth cameo. He didn’t give many details at the time, but earlier this week, Ellen DeGeneres got him to ‘fess up to his full-on embarrassment from the encounter.

During The Ellen Show, the Krasinski described being in a very vulnerable spot, so to speak, while wearing almost nothing and seeing Chris Hemsworth and his guns stride by. And then Hemsworth made a remark that gave Krasinski some pause:

“I went in and I tested for Captain America. Got to wear the suit, which was really fun. This is a true story … I was putting the suit on, and I was halfway up, not wearing any other clothes other than this … And right at that moment, Chris Hemsworth walked by and he was like, ‘You look good, mate.’ And I was like, nope. You know what? It’s fine. We don’t have to do this … He was just like, jacked and like, ‘You’re gonna look great in that suit,’ and I was like, ‘Don’t make fun of me, Chris Hemsworth.'”

Well, Krasinski was joking about giving up on the audition at that point, but he seems fine with how things have gone for him after not scoring an MCU role. He’s absolutely killing it so far with the A Quiet Place franchise, and he’s not exactly looking un-jacked while playing a former U.S. Marine-turned-CIA-analyst who recently got re-upped for a third tour of duty for Amazon Prime. He’s definitely hitting the gym these days, maybe not on a Hemsworth level, but the guy’s doing more than fine.

Watch The Ellen Show segment after the 2:00 minute mark below.