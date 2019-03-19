Summit Entertainment

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum rides into town in less than two months. One can only rewatch the trailer of the dogs fighting on Keanu’s side so many times, but all has mostly been quiet on this front for weeks. That’s appropriate considering that the first movie about this retired hitman was a sleeper hit, but the people demand more teasing tidbits. It’s a little frustrating, yes? Well, Empire has gathered up a tiny slice of information, along with an exclusive photo of the threequel’s lead villain. The image honestly doesn’t reveal much, other than how the character — Zero, played by karate/kung-fu champion Mark Dacascos — is a stylish foe, much like the rest featured in this franchise. Oh, and he adores John Wick as much as he fears him, just like you and I:

There’s not just rivalry between Wick and Zero – the lead villain has a respect, even admiration, for our hero. Not that that’s going to stop him from trying to take him off the map. “He’s a huge John Wick fan,” Dacascos tells Empire, “so you’ll see an essence of, ‘I have to kill you, but you know if I didn’t have to do that, we’d be besties!'”

Everyone knows that puppies are John Wick’s true besties, so get out of here, Zero. Presumably though, this lead villain will stand apart from the other thousands of assassins in New York City who are trying to get their grubby paws on a multimillion dollar bounty after Wick’s one-hour grace period expires on the “Excommunicado” order. According to director Chad Stahelski, there will be “horses, dogs, cats, a raven, a bunch of pigeons” involved, along with a motorcycle chase, swords, and ninjas. This is getting good.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum arrives in movie theaters on May 17.

(Via Empire)