It’s been over three long years since we last saw Keanu Reeves’ John Wick kill anybody he can get his mitts on, and it will be a little while till we see him do it again. The fourth installment — currently called either John Wick: Chapter 4 or JW4 — isn’t slated for release until March of next year. But at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Reeves gave attendees a taste of what to expect.

The beloved actor made a surprise appearance at the to-do on Friday, bearing with him a sneak peek at episode four. There’s some ominous chatter about how the story that began with a retired assassin getting super pissed because some dope killed his puppy ends. (Though surely they can milk at least one more chapter out of this series.)

But the minute-long teaser is mostly devoted to its mid-50s star kicking ass. He shoots people. He whips out a samurai blade. He throws an axe into some poor guy’s head. There’s a bow and arrow at one point. Reeves is only three years younger than Tom Cruise! And like the star of the summer’s biggest movie, he’s clearly not ready to throw in the towel.

You can watch the sneak peek in the video above. The fourth John Wick hits theaters on March 24, 2023.