The fine folks at Collider noted today that Top Gun: Maverick has claimed another prize on its ascent into the stratosphere of cinematic history. The air thinner up there, and it’s filled with blue people, superheroes, and Tom Cruise’s giant teeth. It was only a week ago that the Top Gun sequel about beach football players who moonlight as Navy (not Air Force!) pilots tossed Transformers: Age of Extinction out of its top spot as the highest grossing Paramount movie of all time, and now it’s thrust The Avengers into the cusp position in the Top 10 highest grossing domestic scores of all time. Yes, that’s a fancy way of saying Top Gun: Maverick is now 9th, and the first modern Marvel team-up is in 10th.

So far, the high-flying movie has earned $623,839,035. If it’s going to slide into the 8th slot, it’ll have to best Jurassic World‘s $653,406,625, which doesn’t seem that implausible given its outlandish longevity. Despite being out for two months, Maverick is still #4 at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down. The question is, like Moana, how far it will go.

To break into the top 5, it would have to bust Black Panther‘s $700,426,566, and hitting the top 3 requires another $100k to bust Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $804,793,477. If it makes a penny over $936,662,225, it will take the top spot and unseat The Force Awakens.

Interestingly, its position on the list solidifies it as a thoroughly American movie. Pretty much every movie on the domestic top 10 is also on the global top 10 (or close to it), but Maverick demurs on that front, dropping all the way back to 19th. Therefore, scientifically, Jedi and superheroes are more universal than American bros screaming in planes.

