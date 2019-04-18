John Wick Makes A Gut-Wrenching Decision In A New ‘Chapter 3 — Parabellum’ Clip

Film/TV Editor
04.18.19

Lionsgate has dropped multiple goodies ahead of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, and we’ll round up a few of them here, beginning with this possibly ominous clip. First, we’ll recall that in the last trailer, the cornered antihero (rightfully) declared that the blood-spattered events that have spanned the entire trilogy weren’t about “just a puppy.” In the above clip, however, viewers will only be thinking about Wick’s second pup, a loyal and beloved pit bull. That’s by design, of course. Fans adore Keanu, but we don’t want to see anything bad happen to another one of John Wick’s dogs.

For reasons unknown, Wick — who’s under an ex communicado order and battling his way out of New York City in this threequel — is en route to the New York Public Library for reasons yet to be discovered. The antihero makes a split-second decision to leave the vehicle and directs the driver to take the canine to The Continental’s concierge. Can this driver be trusted??? It looks like Wick’s willing to take that risk because he’s suddenly facing something that could jeopardize the dog’s safety. Perhaps it’s time for Reeves to blow down the streets on a horse, or the ninjas are coming, or any number of other threats.

Up next, Lionsgate has also created a replica of The Continental hotel (the neutral territory, or safe haven, for the John Wick universe’s criminal network) in Brooklyn at One Hanson Place. Starting on May 10, fans can actually reserve a room and immerse themselves in a Wick-like experience, hopefully without the bloodshed. Full details are pending, but catch a glimpse below.

Around The Web

TAGSJOHN WICK

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 3 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 3 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP