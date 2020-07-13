In maybe the most memorable scene in Todd Phillips’ Joker, Arthur Fleck, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix, dances down a set of stairs to Gary Glitter’s “Rock and Roll Part 2” while dressed in his Joker attire. Hence, the “Joker Stairs,” which became a popular (and obnoxious for local residents) tourist destination following the film’s release. The dance has been meme-d, criticized, and turned into a Wikipedia page, and now Phillips has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Phoenix filming the iconic scene.

“Weekend. Although at this point, what’s the difference? Stay safe,” Phillips captioned the image. The Joker doesn’t wear a mask, but Batman does. Be like Batman.

Anyway, Phillips previously explained that Phoenix’s Clown Prince of Crime dances so much because he has “the music” in him. “I think one of the earliest things we spoke about was that Arthur had music in him. You know, like it just existed in him. Some people that you might know personally have that feeling, and I always thought that about Arthur, but it was sort of kept in and trapped,” he said. “I love the dancing in the movie. I think we should have more of it.” Jack Nicholson’s Prince-loving Joker agrees.

(Via Instagram/Todd Phillips)