Why is the Joker, a character who wasn’t in Justice League, in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Because we live in a society, that’s why. But director Zack Snyder gave a slightly longer explanation to Total Film about bringing back Jared Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime for the first time since Suicide Squad in the so-called Snyder Cut.

“[Adding the Joker] was a thing I had wanted to do, because frankly, the ultimate conflict in a universe where Batman exists is for him to confront Joker. I was afraid that if this was the last Justice League with Ben [Affleck’s Batman] and Jared, it would be remiss if I couldn’t figure out a way for them to come into conflict,” he said. (“Affleck and Leto” isn’t quite as powerful as “De Niro and Pacino,” but I get the point.) Snyder also wanted “to bring Joker into the continuing storyline,” as opposed to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who was off doing her own thing (eating breakfast sandwiches) in Birds of Prey.

“I hinted at it in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – when you see Batman’s gun in the post-apocalyptic world, it has a Joker playing card taped to it. This has a little bit to do with that concept,” he added. Snyder did not explain why the Joker now looks like edgelord Jesus, but it probably has something to do with Leto not wanting to cut his hair.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is unleashed on the world on March 18.

(Via Total Film)