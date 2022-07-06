Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have worked together so many times that they have their own Wikipedia page. Not the Martin Scorsese Wikipedia page or the Robert De Niro Wikipedia page, although those both obviously exist, but the “Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro” Wikipedia page. The collaboration began with 1973’s Mean Streets — since then, they’ve made nearly a dozen films together, including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, Goodfellas, and The Irishman.

Jordan Peele wants for him and Daniel Kaluuya what Scorsese and De Niro have.

“It’s so funny,” the Nope writer and director told Empire, “but by the point I was in the middle of [shooting] Get Out, that’s what I was telling him. I was like, ‘You’re my De Niro, man. You’re my De Niro.’ I was like, ‘I need you to be in the future ones too, man!’ You could just tell what we had in him as a performer, from the very beginning.”

Peele has directed three movies, two of which star Kaluuya: Get Out and Nope.

Scorsese is still going strong at 79 years old (his next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, comes out later this year, and yes, it stars De Niro). There’s still time for him to direct a movie with De Niro, Kaluuya, and Peele (who’s also a very good actor). Or maybe Peele can remake After Hours with Kaluuya in the Griffin Dunne role. Would I watch that? Yup.

Nope opens on July 22.

(Via Empire)