nope
Universal Pictures
Movies

Jordan Peele Wants To Be The Martin Scorsese To Daniel Kaluuya’s Robert De Niro

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have worked together so many times that they have their own Wikipedia page. Not the Martin Scorsese Wikipedia page or the Robert De Niro Wikipedia page, although those both obviously exist, but the “Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro” Wikipedia page. The collaboration began with 1973’s Mean Streets — since then, they’ve made nearly a dozen films together, including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, Goodfellas, and The Irishman.

Jordan Peele wants for him and Daniel Kaluuya what Scorsese and De Niro have.

“It’s so funny,” the Nope writer and director told Empire, “but by the point I was in the middle of [shooting] Get Out, that’s what I was telling him. I was like, ‘You’re my De Niro, man. You’re my De Niro.’ I was like, ‘I need you to be in the future ones too, man!’ You could just tell what we had in him as a performer, from the very beginning.”

Peele has directed three movies, two of which star Kaluuya: Get Out and Nope.

Scorsese is still going strong at 79 years old (his next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, comes out later this year, and yes, it stars De Niro). There’s still time for him to direct a movie with De Niro, Kaluuya, and Peele (who’s also a very good actor). Or maybe Peele can remake After Hours with Kaluuya in the Griffin Dunne role. Would I watch that? Yup.

Nope opens on July 22.

(Via Empire)

Listen To This
On The Up: The Must-Hear Emerging Artists In July
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
×