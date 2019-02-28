HBO

In a world of “Peak TV” and a ton of superhero movies, two things are true: Tropic Thunder is a very funny movie and audiences have been waiting just a bit too long for a possible Twins sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, it looks like these two truths are about to become one. Kind of. That’s because the former’s writer has concocted a new movie that sounds like the latter, and it’s going to feature a rather unlikely pair of actors.

When it comes to details, very little is known about Etan Cohen’s new script. What is known, however, is that Avengers: Infinity War stars Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage are both involved. Also, they’re playing brothers:

Story details are being kept under wraps, but Brolin and Dinklage are to play — you guessed it — unlikely brothers. Sources said the project harkens tonally to Twins, the 1988 Ivan Reitman comedy that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

The untitled project is literally being billed as a comedy about brothers, though whether or not the film’s actual title is Brothers remains unclear. Even so, considering Brolin’s buddy comedy chops in Deadpool 2 and Dinklage’s fantastic stint as the guest host of Saturday Night Live in 2016, Cohen’s latest sounds like it’s going to be really, really good.

Then again, Cohen also wrote the Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly vehicle Holmes & Watson, so…

