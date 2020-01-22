Jude Law appeared in six movies that came out in 2004: I Heart Huckabees, Alfie, Closer, The Aviator, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, and Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. That’s a lot of movies (even if some of them, like Huckabees and The Aviator, are quite good) for any actor in a single calendar year and, in an unfortunate scheduling quirk, they were all released between September and December. Jude Law is a handsome, talented actor, but in 2004, I distinctly remember being sick of his dumb face after seeing him in trailer after trailer. I wasn’t the only one.

At the 2005 Oscars (when Law being in everything was fresh in people’s minds), host Chris Rock joked, “If you want Tom Cruise and all you can get is Jude Law, wait. It’s not the same thing, OK? Who is Jude Law? Why is he in every movie I have seen the last four years? He’s in everything. Even the movies he’s not acting in, if you look at the credits, he made cupcakes or something. He’s in everything. He’s gay. He’s straight. He’s American. He’s British. Next year, he’s playing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in a movie.”

Hilary Swank really liked that one.

Fifteen years later, in a new interview with Vulture, Law admitted that Rock’s “slagging” got to him. “I’m going to be really candid,” the Captain Marvel actor confessed. “Chris Rock slagging me off at the Oscars was upsetting. It felt like, ‘F*ck, am I that guy that you point fun at?’ Obviously, I’ve realized since that a gag is a gag is a fucking gag. Whatever, it could’ve been anyone.” He added, “It was probably a bubble that needed bursting around myself.” I bet Law said the same thing to the other J-Law.

Anyway, things have worked out fine for Law. He’s not only part of the Wizarding World and Marvel Cinematic Universe, on top of acclaimed roles in Vox Lux, Spy, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, he’s also the freaking Young Pope. As seen below:

Has Chris Rock ever played a pope? Didn’t think so.

