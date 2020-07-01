Dame Judi Dench, Legend Of The Stage And Screen, Is Hooked On TikTok

TikTok might be a haven Gen Z and anyone looking to learn new dances, but it’s also a wellspring of life for acting legend Dame Judi Dench.

In a new interview with Channel 4 News, Dench credits the video platform with saving her life while quarantining in London. Over the past few months, the actress has been appearing in TikTok videos scripted by her grandson Sam Williams, and she loves making them so much that she hopes to star in more even with the lockdown lifted. According to Dench, her grandson’s TikTok projects gave purpose to her days while waiting for theaters in the UK to reopen. Not to mention, they weren’t as easy as they look.

“I had to rehearse all those moves; don’t just think that comes naturally,” Dame Dench told Channel 4. But of course, she enjoyed the prospect of working with her grandson, which helped ease the anxiety of living in isolation. “You wake up and you wonder what day it is, and then you wonder what date it is and sometimes what month. And then you think, ‘Well, what do I do today?’ And if the prospect is, ‘Well, what is there to do today?’”

But if you think the esteemed British actress is just being polite about her grandson’s TikTok channel, clearly, you’re not aware of her penchant for bluntness. While recently discussing her role in Cats, Dench didn’t hold back her thoughts on her costume for the musical calamity.

“The cloak I was made to wear! Like five foxes f**king on my back,” she told British Vogue. “A battered, mangy old cat. A great big orange bruiser. What’s that about?”

Dame Judi Dench… please start reviewing movies on TikTok.

(Via Channel 4 News)