As far as movie premises go, you could do a whole lot worse than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily “The Scissors” Blunt go on a jungle adventure to find a magic tree.” It’s no “Nic Cage’s beloved foraging pig is kidnapped,” but it’s still pretty good. Jungle Cruise is Disney’s latest attempt at turning a theme park ride into a blockbuster franchise — it worked for Pirates of the Caribbean, but not The Haunted Mansion. Let’s hope for the former (at least the first two Pirates films), although Jungle Cruise‘s closer comparison might be The Mummy meets The African Queen. Maybe this time, Brendan Fraser will replace the Rock (and his adorable riverboat captain outfit) in the sequel.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Set during the early 20th century, a riverboat captain named Frank (Johnson) takes a scientist (Blunt) and her brother on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life which is believed to possess healing powers. All the while, the trio must fight against dangerous wild animals and a competing German expedition.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise, which also stars Jack Whitehall, Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti, opens on July 24, 2020.