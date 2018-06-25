Universal

WARNING: Spoilers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ahead

The latest in the Jurassic Park series says goodbye to the island that started it all in explosive fashion. The volcanic eruption that highlighted the trailers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom didn’t leave much to the imagination when it comes to the fate of the island and many of the dinosaurs that inhabit it. Sure, they had a more extended run than the dinosaurs in Michael Crichton’s original novel — destroyed by a non-existent air force — but it is still the end of an era for the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna. The latter apparently died off before this newest movie, but that could all be retconned before it’s all said and done.

The end of the original Jurassic Park wasn’t just pure destruction by a volcano, though. Director J.A. Bayona spoke with Heat Vision over at The Hollywood Reporter and revealed the emotional moment that he saw as a final chapter to what Steven Spielberg started back in 1993. A moment that is apparently leaving some folks in tears.

So if you’ve seen the film, you’ll know the moment where the Brachiosaurus is trapped on the dock before facing its final fate. That moment was intentional by Bayona and is having the intended effect with fans who have seen the film: