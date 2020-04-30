Our current situation has led to the creation of a charity that’s presenting interesting incentives for folks to throw in money for pandemic relief. The #ALLINCHALLENGE has, for example, led Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to set aside that “feud” and auction off the chance for the duo to host your kid’s lemonade stand. The charity also received a boost from Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, who are offering an honest-to-god walk-on cameo for Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of David Grann’s Killers of the Flower Moon. If you’re more of an action-adventure fan, though, you’ll want to hear about the below sweepstakes, announced by Chris Pratt, that’s letting people contribute their cash for a chance to be eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion.

As Pratt explains in the below Instagram post, his bio link will take folks to a donation site, where you can have at it for only $10. There’s an additional auction for folks to throw in as much money as they can reasonably stomach for the same reward. “Two ways to win the same prize!” the Parks and Recreation reunion special (that’s happening Thursday night, by the way) star declared. “Get yourself immortalized in cinematic history! Talk about the greatest gift money can buy!!! Every dollar goes to helping those in need.”

This could be your legacy making moment, and Pratt even promises that neither of the two winners will possibly end up on the cutting-room floor. If you’d like to visit the #AllINCHALLENGE fundraising website, you can find out more about the charity’s mission, which is geared toward helping people during an unprecedented time where food insecurity and shortages are working devastating effects. For only $10, people can do their part and end up on movie screens after theaters reopen. It’ll then be time to celebrate in more ways than one, and Pratt wants to help make it happen.