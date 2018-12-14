‘Jurassic World 3’ Will Not Be The Dinosaurs Vs. Man War Movie You’ve Been Waiting For

Based on what happened at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, one would assume that Jurassic World 3 would take a page from War for the Planet of the Apes’ book and have dinosaurs and man learning to co-exist, or wipe each other out in the process. That’s the kind of weird fun a Jurassic movie should embrace (it’s the sixth film in the series, after all), but Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World and co-wrote Fallen Kingdom, has other ideas, as he told Jurassic Outpost:

“I just have no idea what would motivate dinosaurs to terrorize a city. They can’t organize. Right now we’ve got lethal predators in wild areas surrounding cities all over the world. They don’t go pack hunting for humans in urban areas. The world I get excited about is the one where it’s possible that a dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy backroad, or invade your campground looking for food. A world where dinosaur interaction is unlikely but possible, the same way we watch out for bears or sharks.”

Trevorrow, who revealed he’s been watching a lot of Planet Earth as research, called Jurassic World 3 “the conclusion of a story that began 25 years ago, and I think fans will be fired up when they see how much we’re connecting it to the source material.” Ellie was right: dinosaurs eat man, woman inherits the earth.

