‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Goes Viral With Bryce Dallas Howard In An Attempt To Save The Dinosaurs

#Jurassic World 2 #Jurassic World
Managing Editor, Trending
03.03.18 2 Comments

Universal has been slowly pushing the Dinosaur Protection Group on social media since the release of the first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom back in December. Taking on the form of an advocacy group led by Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire from the first film, the DPG is pushing to save the dinosaurs on Isla Nublar from extinction courtesy of the volcanic event that is about to strike the island. The group now has its own website and a video PSA, embedded above, to spread their message and take a viral route at promoting the next film in the franchise.

The DPG is basically like Greenpeace for dinosaurs, saying that just because we brought dinosaurs back to life doesn’t mean we control them or own them for experimentation. This seems to stand at odds with everything these films have been about since the beginning, but OK. The group’s site lays out their mission and also introduces us to Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda’s characters from the film alongside Howard:

The Dinosaur Protection Group (DPG) is dedicated to establishing and protecting the rights of all living dinosaurs. The DPG was founded and operates under the principle that dinosaurs are not ours to experiment upon or exploit for entertainment or financial gain. Though we brought them back to existence, we do not thereby claim the right to assume control of them.

We are focused upon securing their health, providing a sustainable environment, and limiting human intrusion into their lives.

The DPG works through public education, research, rescue, legislation, special events and, when needed, direct action.

All operations are 100% funded by the financial support of like-minded individuals. No amount of donation will buy any amount of influence.

The site features a lot of information to sift through and also provides a few posters to raise awareness of the dinosaurs in your local area:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jurassic World 2#Jurassic World
TAGSJURASSIC WORLDJurassic World 2JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP