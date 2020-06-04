Last year’s drama Just Mercy did pretty well for a non-blockbuster, raking in a respectable $36 million in an era when moviegoers almost exclusively reward comic book movies. (And that’s despite starring three superhero movie vets: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson.) But it still mostly fell through the cracks, not attracting much attention, not get any major awards, and not starting any meaningful conversations about its central issue, which is systemic racism.

That was then, this is now. Jump about half a year later and systemic racism is what we’re finally talking about with more passion than in years. The entire nation has erupted in protests, which have come about due to the death of George Floyd last week. The protests have for the most part been peaceful, even if the police (nor the president’s) response hasn’t always been. And if you wanted to watch a movie that will educate you about some of the same issues, then, you’re in luck: As per IndieWire, Warner Bros. has just made it available for free through the month of June.

In Just Mercy, Jordan plays Bryan Stevenson, an idealistic defense attorney working to free an African-American man (Foxx) wrongfully convicted of murdering a white woman, all while exposing a system designed to oppress minorities.

We believe in the power of story. #JustMercy is one resource we can offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, #JustMercy will be available to rent for free on digital platforms in the US. @eji_org pic.twitter.com/3B2IHMNk7E — Just Mercy (@JustMercyFilm) June 2, 2020

“We believe in the power of story,” Warner Bros. said in a statement released online. “Our film Just Mercy, based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, Just Mercy will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the US.”

Just Mercy isn’t available as of this writing, but you can check places like Amazon and Apple TV when it is.

(Via IndieWire)