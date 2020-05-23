The ‘Justice League’ Re-Shoots Won’t Involve Any Of The Main Cast

Comic movies fans great news last week: Their endless calls to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut were answered. It was announced that Justice League — DCEU’s attempt at an Avengers-style ensemble romp, which limped into theaters in a noticeably short cut and subsequently underperformed — would be revisited after all, with a new cut arriving on HBO Max sometime in 2021. Warner Bros. had granted it $20-$30 million for the assemblage, but that doesn’t mean stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, et al. would be re-suiting.

This goes from IGN, who caught that reporter Umberto Gonzalez had told The Wrap’s Wrap-Up podcast that none of that many will go to filming new scenes with the cast.

“It’s just additional dialogue,” Gonzalez revealed, adding, “Here’s something that hasn’t been reported yet – [Zack Snyder] did want to shoot and he wanted to do additional photography but HBO Max said no, that’s not happening.”

So what will the money go towards instead? Gonzalez said it would be for “special effects, for scoring, and even ADR but no reshoots of any kind on this movie.”

Hopefully that should be enough for Snyder to cobble together some workable version, which will reportedly run some four hours — about twice the length of the version that hit theaters in 2017.

Justice League had a notoriously troubled production, partly because Snyder had to drop out of the production before completion due to the death of one of his daughters. Joss Whedon, who helmed the first two Avengers films, took over. Since its release, certain fans have been very vocal about wanting to see some semblance of Snyder’s original vision.

(Via IGN and The Wrap)