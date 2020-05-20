WARNER BROS.
HBO Max’s Decision To Release The ‘Snyder Cut’ Has Inspired Other ‘Cuts’ That People Want To See

Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of the Game of Thrones series finale. Today, we learned that the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021. What do these two pop culture events have in common? To answer that, it helps to know why #ReleaseTheSnyderCut became a thing in the first place, for better or worse (worse).

Basically, Zack Snyder stepped away from Justice League, the follow-up to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon, a co-writer, stepped in as director to finish the film. But many DC bros, like the ones depicted on Harley Quinn, believe the version of Justice League that hit theaters isn’t the real Justice League, which is supposedly darker, 214 minutes long, and as Jason Momoa so eloquently put it, “ssssiiicccckkkkkk.” Well, after years of rumors, mob justice has prevailed and we’ll see if the “real” Justice League is better than the “box office disaster” Justice League that led to glowing reviews like, “I guess it’s better than Suicide Squad.”

But what does that have to do with Game of Thrones?

The “success” of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has inspired jokes about other cuts that HBO Max (or Quibi — they could use the publicity) should release next. With years of targeted online harassment and annoying hashtags, your dream cut could come true!

Give the people what they want (cat buttholes).

