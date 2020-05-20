Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of the Game of Thrones series finale. Today, we learned that the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021. What do these two pop culture events have in common? To answer that, it helps to know why #ReleaseTheSnyderCut became a thing in the first place, for better or worse (worse).

Basically, Zack Snyder stepped away from Justice League, the follow-up to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon, a co-writer, stepped in as director to finish the film. But many DC bros, like the ones depicted on Harley Quinn, believe the version of Justice League that hit theaters isn’t the real Justice League, which is supposedly darker, 214 minutes long, and as Jason Momoa so eloquently put it, “ssssiiicccckkkkkk.” Well, after years of rumors, mob justice has prevailed and we’ll see if the “real” Justice League is better than the “box office disaster” Justice League that led to glowing reviews like, “I guess it’s better than Suicide Squad.”

But what does that have to do with Game of Thrones?

"Game of Thrones: Good Ending" — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 20, 2020

Now that the Snyder Cut is actually happening bc of crazy ass fan pressure…. can they reshoot Game of Thrones Season 8 with scripts from competent writers when quar is over… @HBO ….we need this…. — Kate Knibbs 🏄🏻‍♀️ (@Knibbs) May 20, 2020

The “success” of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has inspired jokes about other cuts that HBO Max (or Quibi — they could use the publicity) should release next. With years of targeted online harassment and annoying hashtags, your dream cut could come true!

Come on, Universal. You know what you must do. pic.twitter.com/hasPk4k9V2 — Ali Arikan (@aliarikan) May 20, 2020

HBO Max release Jupiter Ascending, but with more bees — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) May 20, 2020

IMAGINE the Moulin Rogue version of Aquaman!!!! WHAT A LIFE WE COULD HAVE!! https://t.co/fvOmZOYIiN — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 20, 2020

Release the Gerwig Cut https://t.co/du8BTlsW0h — Blake Rutledge (@BlakeERutledge) May 20, 2020

can you imagine if people hassled peter jackson so much that in the year of our lord 2020 he just gave up and added fuckin tom bombadil to THE LORD OF THE RINGS — karen han (@karenyhan) May 20, 2020

Avengers: The Snyder Cut (2012) pic.twitter.com/lFLkMxVYmP — It's Not Disney. It's Disney Prime Video. (@GetDisneyPrime) November 3, 2019

butthole cut when https://t.co/uCkzOWMvBO — iana murray (@ianamurray) May 20, 2020

Give the people what they want (cat buttholes).