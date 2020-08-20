Ahead of the full-length trailer (for a movie that came out three years ago) dropping during the DC FanDome event on Saturday, director Zack Snyder released a teaser for the infamous “Snyder Cut” of Justice League. There’s shirtless Superman, played by Henry Cavill, walking across his own monument; a snowy football game with Victor Stone; an on-fire tank hurtling towards a cop; and the boys (and Wonder Woman) being back in town to confront the resurrected Man of Steel. There’s no dialogue, except for the screams of joy from millions of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut supporters.

You can watch the teaser below.

“For me, where the movie falls, it really starts to represent its own path. It’s kind of separate now from what I would say the DC cinematic universe [is] in continuity. I think it’s divergent, in that way. And I think that’s a good thing,” Snyder recently said about his (and not Joss Whedon’s) Justice League fitting within the rest of the DCEU. “They also put filmmaker’s first and they say, ‘We want to hear your individual voices. Take these characters and do a run. Show us what you would do.’ [It’s] in the great tradition of comic book writing, and runs that have been done with all of these amazing characters.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as it’s officially known, comes out in 2021.

(Via CinemaBlend)