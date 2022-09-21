In Meet Cute, Kaley Cuoco is a time traveler who keeps having the same first date with a dude named Gary (really? Gary?), played by Pete Davidson. That Groundhog Day-like premise is still a less-weird set of circumstances than the star’s real-life first encounter.

“He was attached to this film way before I was. And so when I actually attached, obviously everyone was like, ‘You guys need to meet. We hope that there’s chemistry.’ So, we get in contact, and he was in L.A. for a few days, and I was like, OK, maybe we should meet up for a coffee,” the Harley Quinn star said on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show (you can watch the interview above).

Instead of getting a coffee or tacos, like a normal person, Davidson suggested meeting at an escape room. “You know what, Pete? Not everyone has to end up on TMZ,” Cuoco replied. “I’m like, ‘Why can’t anything be normal?'” Meeting someone for the first time in a room where they can’t leave — what’s not normal about that? But she and director Alex Lehmann went through with his idea, which proved to be a good choice. “You really can learn a lot about someone in an escape room,” she said. How ominous.

Here’s more on Meet Cute:

When Sheila and Gary meet, it’s love at first sight – until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.

Meet Cute is out on Peacock now.