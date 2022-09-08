This year, Pete Davidson began his transformation from subpar late-night comedian (sorry) to full-fledged movie star, just over the course of a few months. After vaping his way through the Gen Z horror flick Bodies Bodies Bodies, the former SNL cast member is now venturing into romantic comedies…with a fun time-travel twist!

Meet Cute features The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuoco as Sheila, an enthusiastic woman who pursues Gary, played by Davidson, while at a local bar. The two hit it off exceptionally well, off before Sheila comes clean about who she really is: someone from the future who is determined to keep having the perfect first date with Gary. So it’s like a romantic Groundhog’s Day situation, but on purpose! What could possibly go wrong in this scenario? Why does Sheila keep coming back? Why is his name Gary?!

Here is the official synopsis:

When Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) meet, it’s love at first sight – until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.

Meet Cute will premiere on Peacock on September 21st. Check out the trailer above.