Kat Dennings recently returned to the Marvel-verse, popping up in a key role in the fourth episode of the renegade oddball spin-off WandaVision. It was her first time since Thor: The Dark World, all the way back in 2013, when she reprised the character of Darcy Lewis, the poli-sci major and bud to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. But if you’re thinking Darcy will be back in the fourth Thor, you’re almost certainly out of luck.

Called Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourquel takes the wing of the MCU in yet another different direction, bringing back Jane Foster, absent in Ragnarok, as well as throwing in a handful of Guardians of the Galaxy mainstays. But looks like Darcy will have to make do on the TV show featuring Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision doing pastiches of old television shows.

“Well, I have not gotten a call so I kind of doubt it since they’re shooting it right now so probably not,” Dennings told IGN. But she added that “anything Marvel ever asks of me the answer’s always yes.”

Oh well — at least there’s a few more episodes of WandaVision, whose next go looks like it will get even darker than it was. Besides, Dennings already has her own new Twitter emoji.

(Via IGN)