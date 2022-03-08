Whether he’s being generous to his co-workers, supporting Tibet, or acting respectful around his fans, Keanu Reeves seems like a certified Good Dude. Here’s another We Should All Be More Like Keanu story for the collection. A recent Ask Reddit prompt wondered, “What’s something a famous person has done that just completely changed how you viewed them?” The whole thread is worth a read — some replies are positive, like Danny Devito and Rhea Pearlman taking care of Mara Wilson while her mother was battling breast cancer during the filming of Matilda, while others are negative, like the comment that simply reads, “Tom Cruise – Scientology.” But my favorite (and the one that went viral thanks to Goodable) has to do with The Matrix star.

“My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when he was young. Saw all his stuff, from Bill and Ted to the Matrix,” afdc92 wrote. “She had a stroke in her early 70s and was pretty much housebound for the last 10 years of her life, so watching movies was her main hobby, and became almost like friends to her because she so rarely got to see any of her own.”

They continued:

Not too long after the Matrix came out my uncle was in LA for business and was eating at a really swanky restaurant when Keanu came in with a woman. When he finished his meal my uncle came up to their table and said “I don’t usually do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother loves you and has seen all of your movies. You remind her of my dad.” He said Keanu asked if he had a cell phone on him and when he confirmed that he did, he said “Give her a call, I want to talk to her.” He spoke with my grandmother for several minutes and it absolutely made her year. She was so isolated and his genuine kindness to her and interest in her showed what a truly amazing man he is.

Could the story be fake, considering it’s from some random person on Reddit? Of course. But I believe it to be true, because it’s absolutely something Keanu Reeves would do. Or as another Redditor put it, “There is virtually no positive story I would not instantly believe about Keanu Reeves.”

Because we could all use a new wholesome Keanu Reeves story today. pic.twitter.com/4BlQFoBVsM — Goodable (@Goodable) March 6, 2022

(Via Reddit)