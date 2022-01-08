There are no shortage of nice stories about Keanu Reeves. He gives away large chunks of his paydays, he’s a good gift-giver, and he knows how to treat female fans and coworkers. The press tour for The Matrix Resurrections has yielded no shortage of fun, heartwarming Keanu moments. So here’s another one.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor did something nice for “all of his reps (agents, manager, publicist, etc.), members of his inner circle and other key insiders”: He paid for a whirlwind trip to San Francisco for the fourquel’s world premiere at the historic Castro Theatre. Among the things he paid for were a “private jet travel and hotel accommodations, premiere tickets, and even organized a special post-premiere brunch for invitees, among other gifts.”

“He flew a bunch of us up here,” explained Chad Stahelski, who’s directed Reeves in all four John Wick movies. “He’s incredibly generous. In the audience tonight will be so many people that helped him, from his martial art trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt crew. He makes sure that his friends and family are here. He’s epic.”

One person you won’t hear about this from is Reeves himself. When THR reached out to him for a comment about his latest gregarious act, he simply said, “Yeah, it’s great to be able to share our experiences and lives together.”

In short: Keanu. Good guy. Nice person. Hooray for Keanu.

(Via THR)