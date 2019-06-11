Netflix

It’s a great time to be Keanu Reeves, and to be a Keanu Reeves fan. The actor’s stock has never been higher — which is saying something, considering he’s been in some major blockbusters (including The Matrix and Speed, the best Keanu movie) — and he’s in SO many films. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has already outgrossed John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2; Always Be My Maybe inspired a delightful meme; and Toy Story 4 isn’t out yet, but Reeves voices a Canadian daredevil named Duke Caboom, so it’s already a masterpiece. He’s even in a video game, which is a very 2019 thing to be in.

It’s a well-earned victory lap (that hopefully continues for many years to come) for supposedly one of few Good Guys out there in Hollywood, or as Forbes recently put it, “There’s our fascination with the 54-year-old actor’s seeming refusal to age and his random acts of kindness which play to the idea that he really is as nice as you’d hope every famous person might be.” Reeves is also extremely respectful, especially to his female fans, as a viral tweet pointed out.

Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nnfIOZKbT1 — Kemoy Lindsay (@KemziLinzi) June 9, 2019

“Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances,” Twitter user @KemziLinzi wrote, referring to Reeves’ “hover hands” when he’s taking a photo with a female fan (and Dolly Parton!) so as not to intrude on her personal space. While some joked that Reeves is trying to avoid a #MeToo controversy, others praised a “respectful king” for being “considerate and respectful” and claimed that he has the “power to make you feel hugged without ever having touched you.”

It’s not about not taking chances, it’s about being considerate and respectful, qualities that Keanu carries in spades. https://t.co/AGuLmsnVWb — peachshim 🍓🍑 (@peachshim) June 10, 2019

i stan a respectful king love you so much keanu https://t.co/wLvl28sgth — sarita (@danktrex) June 10, 2019

Keanu has the amazing power to make you feel hugged without ever having touched you. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) June 9, 2019

He’s respectful. This should be how it’s done unless ya know the woman doesn’t mind being touched. Keanu should inspire us all https://t.co/bwDihtUZYk — ✭ I am Chris ✭ (@chalkXoutline) June 10, 2019

Keanu has spoken about how his mother imparted English manners that he has maintained into adulthood. This is not just self preservation, this is actually what having manners looks like. — Eon⛧Black (@EonBlack) June 9, 2019

I’ve seen a couple people comment “its sad it has to be like this”, what’s actually sad is the obsession we have with touching women at any given moment. He’s just being respectful of others bodies *what a concept* — rey (@dayofdasein) June 10, 2019

That's how I'm reading it to – respecting their personal space. I don't think he's reacting to the Me Too movement. That's just how he is. Plus he's a Virgo so he could slightly germaphobic lol. — Jane Wick Chapter 3 Paranormal (@shoetingstar) June 9, 2019