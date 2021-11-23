There’s a new profile of Keanu Reeves out via Esquire ahead of The Matrix Revolutions, and like all such pieces on the beloved actor, it’s a peach. He’s laidback, he oozes decency, and he even has a couple semi-surprising picks for favorite movies of his to watch. There’s also gushing testimony from colleagues, who of course are also friends, in case you needed further evidence that he’s a really, really good guy who can also save awkward virtual Comic-Cons with his exuberance.

One of them is from Sandra Bullock, who became a superstar thanks to the Keanu action movie Speed. She addresses rumors that they dated. (They didn’t, but she suspects he’s “friends with every woman he’s ever dated.”)

Bullock also told a story that happened about a year after Speed crushed the box office. They were hanging out, and the subject turned, as it often does, to champagne and truffles. She admitted she’d never had that specific combination. Reeves was taken aback, as one is when one admits one has never had truffles with champagne. And he soon made a decision to correct that wrong:

A few days later, Bullock was sitting in the living room of the little house she had bought—her first house—with a girlfriend. They were painting their nails. She heard an engine outside, which turned out to be Keanu’s motorcycle. He rang the doorbell, and Bullock opened the door to find him there with flowers, Champagne, and truffles. He said, “I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like.” He sat on the couch. Bullock poured some Champagne, and they opened the truffles. Keanu put his hands out, without a word, and Bullock painted his nails black, same as hers.

And then he left because he had a date.

