Getty Image

While promoting her forthcoming show Sorry for Your Loss at the Toronto International Film Festival, actress Kelly Marie Train opened up about her experiences being bullied online, expressing doubt over whether she would ever return to social media.

When Tran was cast as Rose Tica, rebel member, in The Last Jedi, she became the first Asian actor to play a key role in the Star Wars franchise. After the film came out last December, Tran was at first a social media darling when a video of her reacting to and later greeting fans talking about her performance in the movie went viral.

Later, though, she became a target for online harassment, mostly from Star Wars fans angry about her character or just angry in general. Many of the taunts were racist. As a result, Tran deleted her Instagram account, though she was supported by director Rian Johnson and by cast members like Mark Hamill and John Boyega.

Tran wrote about her experiences in a New York Times piece last month.