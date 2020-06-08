Booking a rental home is never easy. You have to actually find one across a plethora of sites, deal with the occasional odd landlord, and sometimes, the house just straight-up tries to murder you and your whole family.

In the new trailer for You Should Have Left from Blumhouse Productions, Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried find themselves trapped inside one particularly creepy piece of architecture that seems hell-bent on terrifying the couple and their young daughter. The house also seems to have a nightmare-ish focus on Bacon’s character as it turns his own secrets against him.

Here’s the official synopsis from Universal:

Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.

You Should Have Left hits VOD on June 19.

(Via Universal Pictures)