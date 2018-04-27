Marvel

And this marks the end of or series of Avengers: Infinity War discussions with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Hey, the movie is out now and there’s probably a good chance you’ve seen it. (Yes, it made a lot of money on Thursday night.) Ahead, Kevin Feige talks about the challenges of teasing Thanos for six years and, now, finally giving him his own story. And he also discusses the overwhelming success of Black Panther. (Beverly Hills Cop and Sesame Street are also mentioned but that’s a whole other thing.)

This interview was conducted before I had seen Avengers: Infinity War, so there are no intentional spoilers in here because I couldn’t have done that if I had tried, but in retrospect I kind of, sort of backed into one. But it’s probably only a spoiler if you have seen the movie, so in that case you are spoiler-proof anyway. But I present this as a warning nonetheless just in case.

Seeing you at the press conference, surrounded by that whole huge cast with a big smile on your face, it reminds of the fake story Axel Foley says he’s writing to get a hotel room in Beverly Hills Cop, “Kevin Feige Is Sitting On Top Of The World.”

I thought it would look like something else, the old Sesame Street number, “Which One Of These Things Doesn’t Belong.”

No one is thinking that.

[Laughs] Well, that’s what I was thinking.

So when does Axel Foley get to join the MCU?

You’ll be proud to know that’s the first time I’ve ever been asked that question.

We’ve had six years of Thanos buildup, now here he is.

Yeah. Josh Brolin has crushed it. He’s delivered a performance beyond the loftiest expectations.

And there are expectations.

You’ve heard me talk in the past, that if you’re going to tease a guy for six years and see him smirking in a chair, and see him smiling in a chair, and see him making a few declarations here and there – by the time he actually shows up, you better deliver. And, frankly, that’s why we didn’t see him in any more films leading up to Infinity War, because after Guardians and Ultron we were like, okay, the next time he shows up, it’s got to be with purpose and where he’s officially on the move.