Warner Bros. Pictures

The thing about action-comedies is that maybe two percent of them are good — Cop Out falls into the other 98 percent. The 2010 film, starring Bruce Willis, Tracy Morgan, and Seann William Scott, received miserable reviews, didn’t make back its $55 million budget, and led to a falling out between Willis and director Kevin Smith, who memorably called working with the actor “soul sucking.” When shooting wrapped, Smith reportedly toasted the film by saying, “I want to thank everyone who worked on the film, except for Bruce Willis, who is a f*cking dick” (he later blamed himself for “expecting the guy I’ve seen in the movies and on TV and whatnot” — the “whatnot” is The Return of Bruno).

So, you can imagine Smith’s surprise when he received the following text: “Dear Kevin, I have pictures I want to send you. I need your home address. Love, Beedub.” It took him a second to realize who was on the other end on the message, but then he realized, “I know only one BW in this world and so I wrote and texted back, ‘Bruce?’ with a question mark and he wrote back, ‘Yeah man, how are you?’ F*cking Bruce Willis texted me. Out of f*cking nowhere.”

Smith was initially hesitant that it was Willis and not an imposter, as he revealed on an episode of Fatman Beyond, but they “chit-chatted for like 10 minutes and he goes, ‘I see pictures of Kevin, Kevin should own these, so here I am.’ He didn’t mention any of the friction or anything like that… It was f*cking lovely.” Between making nice with Affleck and Willis and surviving a “massive” heart attack, Smith should play the lottery — everything’s coming up Silent Bob.