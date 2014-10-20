Kevin Spacey Is All Over The ‘Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Launch Trailer

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is essentially fated to move copies by the crate. It really doesn’t matter if the game is any good or not. But, hey, a launch trailer is traditional, and Activision is all about traditions.
To answer your first question: No, that’s not the White Stripes. It’s the Raconteurs, with Salute Your Solution. Don’t worry, confusing the original songs and names of Led Zeppelin cover bands is very common.
To answer your second question, yeah, they make a lot of hay out of Kevin Spacey taking the check to be in their game. He actually gets most of the spoken dialogue, while your character gets to say “HOO-RAH!” and then punch some dude into a speeding bus. No, really, they make that promise in-between threatening more vehicle sections:
Overall, the game does look fun, even if they refuse to give Kevin Spacey a line that isn’t pure cheese. But we’ll find out just how fun it is November 4th.
“…even if they refuse to give Kevin Spacey a line that isn’t pure cheese. ”
What were you expecting? Hamlet? In a CoD game?
If you’ve got a goddamn Oscar-winning actor in the house, you at least TRY to bump up your game. They can drop the cash for Spacey and Jack White, but they can’t bring in a professional screenwriter for a dialogue polish?
Be thankful they didn’t hire Jack Black and made him record the sound effects.
…But his voice going “Pew Pew Pew” the whole game could’ve been an improvement…
These damn trailers for the game make it look like that’s the actual game. I didn’t see more than maybe ten seconds of actual gameplay. You know, where you run around shooting people? Great, you made bitchin’ cut scenes and added Spacey. Can I shoot him in first-player mode?
Probably that’s the finale.
WHERE IS CALL OF DUTY DOG AND THE FISH THAT MOVE OUT OF THE WAY?