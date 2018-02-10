Miramax

It has been an eventful period for Uma Thurman and Quentin Tarantino following the actresses’ revealing interview in the New York Times. Not only did she finally open up about her relationship with Harvey Weinstein and the anger she alluded to in November 2017, but she also revealed details about her falling out with Tarantino. This included details and footage of a crash on the set of the film that she called “negligent to the point of criminality.” She also added that she didn’t feel it was malicious, but it was enough to cast the director in a negative light. His response called the crash a “horrendous mistake” and it would seem that the stunt coordinator on the film would agree.

In an email to The Hollywood Reporter, Keith Adams claims that he and his entire stunt department were kept from the set on the day of the accident. This could possibly stem from Tarantino’s assertion that he didn’t consider it a stunt and “it was just driving,” but Adams notes that the situation would’ve been handled much differently had he been involved: