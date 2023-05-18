For what seems like years, the only evidence of Killers of the Flower Moon being an actual movie was that one photo of Leonardo DiCapario and Lily Gladstone sitting at a table. That’s it. Nothing more. But I’m finally convinced that director Martin Scorsese’s $200 million “masterpiece,” which is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, is coming out, because now there’s a trailer. And what a trailer!

You can watch it above.

Author David Grann, who wrote the book Killers of the Flower Moon is based on, told Uproxx about what he hopes people get from the movie. “Well, I wrote that book, the main reason, was to hopefully fill in my own ignorance and the ignorance of others outside the Osage nation,” he said. “So many of us hadn’t learned that history, and we had largely excised it from our conscience. And what I think will be great about the film is that it can reach even more people and hopefully lead people to a better understanding of the history.”

Killers of the Flower Moon, which premieres at the 76th Cannes Film Festival this week, also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgowis. It’s scheduled to be released in select cinemas on October 6, before a wide release on October 20. A streaming date on Apple TV+ will follow.