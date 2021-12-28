Spider-Man: No Way Home has made over one billion dollars at the worldwide box office (it’s only the 49th film to reach this achievement), but not everyone has seen it yet. It’s been out for less than three weeks, after all, and not everyone feels comfortable going to the theater with the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, but Kim Kardashian spoiled many of the movie’s key moments to her 273 million followers on Instagram.

As reported by People, Kardashian “posted photos on her Instagram Story while watching the blockbuster new Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Kardashian showcased a few pivotal moments from the highly anticipated sequel’s climactic third act, prompting fans to express outrage for giving away spoilers.”

Kardashian has since deleted the posts, although you can see what she spoiled here — and yes, if you’ve seen the movie, it’s exactly what you think it is. Someone wasn’t paying attention to Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon’s plea.

With great power (hundreds of millions of social media followers) comes great responsibility (to not spoil the dang Spider-Man movie).

I went all this time without Spider-Man spoilers JUST to have Kim Kardashian ruin it for me in her insta story pic.twitter.com/4RaZBZweGx — Youtube: Kennedy Jene (@urfavvirgoken) December 28, 2021

Kim kardashian just spoilt Spider-Man for me 😑💀 I’m watching it tomorrow…been so good avoiding spoilers till that ig story pic.twitter.com/IOzOwR3zVU — whaaaaa (@aomgh1ghrarea) December 28, 2021

The way I’ve avoided Spider-Man spoilers this whole time and than Kim Kardashian ruins it by posting it on her ig story 💀 — mia🤍 (@m0onhugs) December 28, 2021

Avoiding spoilers all week… just to have #KimKardashian of all people ruin Spider-Man NoWayHome for me 🤦🏻‍♀️ wtf pic.twitter.com/x5b62A4BzR — Diana Mercado (@bby__diana__) December 28, 2021

Out of all the ways Spider-Man could’ve been spoiled for me, I did not expect it to be by Kim Kardashian. — nickayla (@nickayla) December 28, 2021

I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole fucking spoiler on her ig 🥲 — △⃒⃘ (@GeorginaaSparks) December 28, 2021

I'VE MANAGED TO AVOID ALL SPIDERMAN SPOILERS AND OF ALL PLACES I JUST GOT FUCKING SPOILED BY GODDAMN @KimKardashian's INSTASTORY?!?!???? FUCK OFFFFFFFFFFF — 𝕭𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖔𝖚𝖏𝖔.🌧 (@mandareborn) December 28, 2021

I get it: I would be furious if before I saw No Way Home, Kardashian had ruined the third-act musical sequence between Doctor Octopus and J. Jonah Jameson set to Dashboard Confessional’s “Vindicated” from the Spider-Man 2 soundtrack. Oops.

(Via People)