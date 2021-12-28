kim k
‘Spider-Man’ Fans Are Angry At Kim Kardashian For Spoiling Some Of The Biggest ‘No Way Home’ Surprises

Spider-Man: No Way Home has made over one billion dollars at the worldwide box office (it’s only the 49th film to reach this achievement), but not everyone has seen it yet. It’s been out for less than three weeks, after all, and not everyone feels comfortable going to the theater with the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, but Kim Kardashian spoiled many of the movie’s key moments to her 273 million followers on Instagram.

As reported by People, Kardashian “posted photos on her Instagram Story while watching the blockbuster new Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Kardashian showcased a few pivotal moments from the highly anticipated sequel’s climactic third act, prompting fans to express outrage for giving away spoilers.”

Kardashian has since deleted the posts, although you can see what she spoiled here — and yes, if you’ve seen the movie, it’s exactly what you think it is. Someone wasn’t paying attention to Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon’s plea.

With great power (hundreds of millions of social media followers) comes great responsibility (to not spoil the dang Spider-Man movie).

I get it: I would be furious if before I saw No Way Home, Kardashian had ruined the third-act musical sequence between Doctor Octopus and J. Jonah Jameson set to Dashboard Confessional’s “Vindicated” from the Spider-Man 2 soundtrack. Oops.

