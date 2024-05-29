Here’s the thing. I’ve watched all the trailers for Kinds of Kindness and read the (rapturous) reviews out of the Cannes Film Festival, but I’m still not entirely sure what the Yorgos Lanthimos film is about. Something to do with… Emma Stone dancing outside a building in a suit?

But I do know I will be there opening night because a) Yorgos rules, and b) the cast, which includes Stone, Jesse Plemmons in a turtleneck, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer, is that good. Also, the teaser trailer above ends with a bunch of dogs driving a car. Yes please.

Lanthimos didn’t win Best Picture for Poor Things, but maybe this time?

Here’s the plot synopsis:

Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Kinds of Kindness, which was written by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou (they previously worked on Dogtooth, Alps, The Lobster, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer together), comes to theaters on June 21.