You know the old saying “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it?” that also applies to artistic collaborators. If the last two Yorgos Lanthimos’ films included award-winning performances by Emma Stone, why shouldn’t he put her in every movie moving forward? It’s the only logical next step.

Fresh off their big Oscars win, Stone and Lanthimos are teaming up once again for Kinds of Kindness, another star-studded film with a chaotic cast of Lanthimos favorites. Get it?

The trailer for the upcoming film features Stone and her Poor Things costar Willem Dafoe alongside Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer. The trailer brings back the classic Eurythmics track “Sweet Dreams” which will now be stuck in your head for the rest of the day. You’re welcome.

Here is the official synopsis:

KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

The film hits theaters on June 21st. Check out the trailer above.