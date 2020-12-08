The Kingsman prequel — known as simply The King’s Man — isn’t simply one of the many Hollywood blockbusters that have been affected by pandemic. It was actually originally supposed to come out over a year ago. The film — which stars Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Arterton as just some of the original members of the super secret English secret service — has been bouncing around the release calendar for a while now, and though it’s now slated for a late February 2021 release, who knows what will happen? But there’s one person confident that the franchise will live a long happy and productive life: director and co-writer Matthew Vaughn.

As per Deadline, the filmmaker — who’s also helmed Layer Cake, the first Kick-Ass, and X-Men: First Class, on top of the first two Kingsman movies — is allegedly getting super ambitious with his series. According to the CEO of Marv Group, one of its production companies, Vaughn has his sights set on “something like seven more Kingsman films.” Presumably that’s on top of the one that still hasn’t been released.

But there’s more, some of which we already knew. “We want to grow the business and the output,” said Marv Group CEO Zygi Kamasa. “We have a Kingsman TV series in the works and there are two-three other franchises that are being developed alongside the Kingsman world.”

That’s a lot of Kingsman! And mind you the first film came out six years ago, and in that time only one sequel has come out, three years back. But maybe that’s only made viewers more hungry to see more of Taron Egerton’s Eggsy.

(Via Deadline)