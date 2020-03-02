As Rian Johnson’s Knives Out became a hit with both critics and audiences, Chris Evans practically stole the whole film with his smug portrayal of Hugh “Ransom” Drysdale that launched a thousand memes and took sweater porn to a whole new level. However, if fans of Evans’ characters were hoping to see him pop up again in the recently greenlit sequel, Johnson has officially closed the door on another date with Ransom and confirmed that the film will focus on a new mystery featuring Daniel Craig‘s Benoit Blanc:

He told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio that the audience must “think of it just like another Hercule Poirot novel from Agatha Christie, so a whole new location, whole new cast.”

In an interesting twist, Johnson revealed that he wasn’t even thinking of Craig when he wrote the part:

“Not when I was writing because when I’m writing, I’ve learned that you’ll always get your heart broken if you have your eyes set on somebody because the schedule will always not work out or something will happen. So, I try to write with a blank slate, but then he was top of my list.” He continued: “Then it was a very serendipitous moment when the Bond movie pushed three months.

As for Evans, he admits in a behind-the-scenes feature on the Knives Out home video release that he basically begged Johnson for the role of Ransom, which clearly worked out for the GIF and cable knit sweater industry:

“I don’t even think I let him speak,” Evans says of his initial meeting with Johnson. “I think I just kind of was babbling the entire time about what I wanted to do with the role and what I thought I could bring and please cast me, basically. It was just kind of me just pitching him, just begging.”

You can watch Johnson squash the internet’s hunger for more Chris Evans sweater porn below.

(Via THR, Comic Book)