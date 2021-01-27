Kristen Stewart is not the first person that comes to mind when you think actresses who could play Princess Diana. For one thing, she’s not British. There is no second thing, because to many, that’s enough to disqualify her; that would be like having an American become the next James Bond (I’m 95 percent certain there would be another Revolutionary War if that happens). Thankfully, director Pablo Larraín is not part of that “many.” The Jackie filmmaker cast Stewart, fresh off a very good comedic performance in Happiest Season, to play the People’s Princess in his new movie, Spencer.

And based on the first image released from the film, it was good casting.

Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER. pic.twitter.com/ldpNLOGhOt — NEON (@neonrated) January 27, 2021

Yup, looks like Diana. Spencer takes place in December 1991, when “the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold,” according to the official plot description from Neon. “Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.” Stewart described the film as “a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.” Let’s see if Diana’s family likes Spencer more than The Crown. I’m guessing not!

Spencer, which was written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and also stars Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), is expected to come out in fall 2021.