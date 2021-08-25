Like The Batman, the trailer for Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana of Wales, played at CinemaCon, but hasn’t been released to the public yet. However, those in attendance who saw the footage say that the actress “will be getting an Oscar nomination for her performance” and that she’s “going all out for that Oscar glory” and… basically, there’s a lot of Oscar talk, which I would normally dismiss considering it’s based on five minutes of out-of-context footage. But Stewart proved with Personal Shopper and Clouds of Sils Maria that she’s more than capable of giving an award-worthy performance (working with director Pablo Larraín, who won Best International Feature Film for A Fantastic Woman, doesn’t hurt, either).

Entertainment Weekly has more on the trailer:

Underscored by a piano-based score overlaid with sounds of a children’s choir, the trailer features shots of the opulent life surrounding Diana, from the decadent food, to the gorgeous clothes, to the royal family seated at a long dinner table. There are various shots of Diana, who doesn’t utter but a few words in the trailer, looking miserable as she spins, dances, and runs from her troubles on the Sandringham estate.

Neon also released a poster for Spencer. It’s appropriately dramatic.

Every fairy tale ends.

Kristen Stewart is Diana Spencer.

A glimpse at Pablo Larraín's SPENCER.

In Theaters Nov. 5 pic.twitter.com/EmN1csiMKA — NEON (@neonrated) August 25, 2021

Can there be an Oscar for Best Poster? There should be.

THIS IS THE POSTER OF THE YEAR EVERYONE GO HOME.

Kristen Stewart is Princess Diana in #SPENCER pic.twitter.com/RHryBHxCc8 — Mody (@modytalkmovies) August 25, 2021

The new poster for "Spencer", the Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart, is incredible. pic.twitter.com/w4ooqpQbfj — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 25, 2021

The response today to a single *poster* for #Spencer was stunning. I get the sense that the critical community is just ITCHING to award Kristen Stewart, and if she develops too strong a lead in the Best Actress race for any other contender to surpass, that Oscar may be hers too. pic.twitter.com/zh7m8YM4qH — Zach Gilbert (@zachbgilbert) August 25, 2021

The poster for Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER is so simple yet absolutely gorgeous. I still need to see a trailer but I can already see an Oscar nomination for Kristen Stewart. pic.twitter.com/HNrIaxKag0 — 𝕁 (@JesTheMermaid) August 25, 2021

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. The Spencer movie poster is breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/Jn5LiBLoqN — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) August 25, 2021

Still nervous about Kristen Stewart in this role but this poster is incredible https://t.co/wuCo7YgKJf — Toni ❤️‍🔥 (@wescravn) August 25, 2021

Would it be weird to get the Spencer poster framed and hang it above my bed. pic.twitter.com/PTnt1MImub — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) August 25, 2021

The first thing I thought of when I saw the poster was Jennifer Lawrence tripping at the Oscars, but people on Twitter had other ideas. Get ready for Twilight memes.

me stanning robert pattinson and kristen stewart in 2008 in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tWzEzSKi0t — robert pattinsonioni (@ConverseStew) August 25, 2021

bella: is that kristen stewart as princess diana? pic.twitter.com/4RGv89Vkqg — mly (@itdoesinmyworld) August 25, 2021

kristen stewart renaissance era starting today pic.twitter.com/Hh04pVv6we — jaz (@prsonaIshopper) August 25, 2021

edward and bella appreciating the fine art that is kristen stewart as princess diana pic.twitter.com/FPQdNfisuC — mly (@itdoesinmyworld) August 25, 2021

kristen stewart finally coming to collect what she deserves pic.twitter.com/39ELy5OVNN — laura (@comcswim) August 25, 2021

showed my mum who is the biggest raging diana stan on earth but is nervous about kristen stewart playing her and she said “lovely❤️” that’s an almost approval guys!!! https://t.co/v1FQui8CEo — bethany (@fiImgal) August 25, 2021

Spencer opens on November 5.